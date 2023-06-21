Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes $1.12 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

