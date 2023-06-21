Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

KO stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $264.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

