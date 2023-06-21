Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

AMAT stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

