Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 3,713 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SLB opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.