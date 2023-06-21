Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 74 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 26.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,636.65 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,641.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2,449.27. The firm has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

