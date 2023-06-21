Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 99 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

