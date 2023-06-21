Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DD opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.