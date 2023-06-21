Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $107.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.