Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

