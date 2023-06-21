Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of CVR stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

