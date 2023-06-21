CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 295 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UniFirst by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in UniFirst by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 485,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,667,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after buying an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

UNF stock opened at $172.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.84. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $155.75 and a 12-month high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

