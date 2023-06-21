CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 33 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,078,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $437.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.04. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.87 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.