CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 400 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

