CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 531 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.