CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

Shares of CI stock opened at $270.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

