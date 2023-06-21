CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $293,000 Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Berry Global Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 322,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,597,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,597,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,602 shares of company stock worth $3,605,171. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.