CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $3.02 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

