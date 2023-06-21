CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $375,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

