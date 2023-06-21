CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $391,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after buying an additional 1,246,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

