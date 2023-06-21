CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $430,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

