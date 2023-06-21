CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $487,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after buying an additional 405,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after buying an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $131.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

