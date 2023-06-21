CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $695,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.62. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

