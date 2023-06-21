CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $805,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

