CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $242,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after buying an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after buying an additional 1,024,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,530,000 after buying an additional 3,055,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Exelon Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

