CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $916,572,740,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 513.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.09.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

