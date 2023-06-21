CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06. The company has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

