CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in HEICO were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.22.

Insider Activity at HEICO

HEICO Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $167.86 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

