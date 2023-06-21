CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.76. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

