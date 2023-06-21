CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 5,121 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

