CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 526 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after buying an additional 508,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,232,000 after purchasing an additional 286,248 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $86.50.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.