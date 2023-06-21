CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $253,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after buying an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

General Motors stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

