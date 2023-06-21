Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.22. The stock has a market cap of $415.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,281,553 shares of company stock worth $1,646,669,082. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

