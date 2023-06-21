Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8 %

CMG stock opened at $2,049.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,997.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,711.61. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.07 and a 12-month high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Wedbush raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,047.30.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

