Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as low as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares.

Circa Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$21.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.69.

About Circa Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.