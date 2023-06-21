Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Shares of C stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

