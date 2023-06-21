Citizens Financial (CIWV) and The Competition Critical Survey

Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) is one of 207 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Citizens Financial to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Citizens Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Citizens Financial pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Competitors 952 2761 2826 32 2.29

Profitability

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 512.42%. Given Citizens Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Citizens Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial N/A N/A N/A Citizens Financial Competitors 35.76% 9.38% 0.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial N/A N/A 37.48 Citizens Financial Competitors $3.16 billion $745.49 million 368.46

Citizens Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial. Citizens Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Citizens Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens Financial rivals beat Citizens Financial on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc. that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loan products comprising auto, personal, RVS and camper, motorcycles, boats, and ATVS; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, real estate loans, and government guaranteed loans, as well as home loans and home equity; debit and credit cards; insured cash sweep and CDARS; and remote deposit and safe deposit box services. In addition, it provides investment products, such as managed and brokerage accounts, 401K, simple and SEP IRAS, traditional and ROTH IRA, smart529 plans, insurance, and fixed and variable annuities; investment services, including retirement planning, estate planning, asset allocation, and college savings; and trust services. Further, the company offers online banking, mobile and telephone banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, notary, ATM, coin counter, night deposit drop, foreign currency, credit card processing, and other services, as well as wire transfers and digital wallet services. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Elkins, West Virginia.

