City State Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,959 shares of company stock worth $29,807,816 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

