Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.24

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.24 and traded as low as C$8.24. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 62,614 shares trading hands.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.24. The company has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

