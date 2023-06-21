Clive Bannister Buys 60,000 Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Clive Bannister purchased 60,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £346,800 ($443,762.00).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 590.50 ($7.56) on Wednesday. Beazley plc has a 52 week low of GBX 463.60 ($5.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 695 ($8.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 593.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 621.67. The company has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,811.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

Several analysts recently commented on BEZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.20) to GBX 825 ($10.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.20) to GBX 880 ($11.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 921 ($11.79) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 838 ($10.72).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

