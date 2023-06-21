Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.75

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.75 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 70.80 ($0.91). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 636,975 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.31) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Coats Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

