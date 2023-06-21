Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 531,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 301,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60,625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 851,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 59.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 116,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of CGNT opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter.

CGNT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.