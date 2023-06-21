Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $483.80

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 483.80 ($6.19) and traded as low as GBX 467 ($5.98). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 494 ($6.32), with a volume of 4,194 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 472.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 484.17. The company has a market capitalization of £202.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,810.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

