Comparing Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) & Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and Williams-Sonoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma 12.07% 72.68% 23.59%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma $8.67 billion 0.90 $1.13 billion $15.22 7.99

This table compares Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and Williams-Sonoma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and Williams-Sonoma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 0 0 2.00 Williams-Sonoma 4 6 4 0 2.00

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.57%. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus target price of $126.69, indicating a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Williams-Sonoma is more favorable than Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Others. Its products include glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories. The company was founded by Günther Fielmann on September 21, 1972 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, travel, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

