Comparing Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -224.99% -165.18% Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41%

Risk and Volatility

Movano has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$30.33 million ($0.90) -1.16 Precision Optics $15.68 million 0.00 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) N/A

This table compares Movano and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Movano and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Precision Optics beats Movano on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

