Comparing Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) & Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) and Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Hannover Rück’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America 5.66% 23.94% 1.52% Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Hannover Rück shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America $16.26 billion 0.59 $623.00 million $13.85 10.42 Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A $7.97 25.61

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Hannover Rück’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Hannover Rück. Reinsurance Group of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannover Rück pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Reinsurance Group of America and Hannover Rück, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America 0 3 5 1 2.78 Hannover Rück 2 0 1 0 1.67

Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus price target of $161.70, indicating a potential upside of 12.10%. Hannover Rück has a consensus price target of $149.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.73%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than Hannover Rück.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Hannover Rück on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions. It also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, the company develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group and individual retirement and lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

