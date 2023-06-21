Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) versus Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Head to Head Review

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Compugen and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 1 0 5 0 2.67 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Compugen presently has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 380.62%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.53%. Given Compugen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Compugen has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Compugen and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -42.03% -34.34% Autolus Therapeutics N/A -64.42% -39.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compugen and Autolus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $7.50 million 14.90 -$33.69 million ($0.40) -3.23 Autolus Therapeutics $6.36 million 80.82 -$148.84 million ($1.39) -2.14

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compugen beats Autolus Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused to address various mechanisms of immune resistance; and COM503, high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

