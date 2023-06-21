Contrasting AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and AXT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $129.25 million 11.41 -$43.40 million ($1.05) -8.77 AXT $141.12 million 1.04 $15.81 million $0.21 16.10

Analyst Ratings

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for indie Semiconductor and AXT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 AXT 0 2 3 0 2.60

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 56.35%. AXT has a consensus target price of $5.89, suggesting a potential upside of 74.26%. Given AXT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXT is more favorable than indie Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -102.77% -18.69% -10.40% AXT 7.69% 3.90% 2.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of AXT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AXT beats indie Semiconductor on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. It sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

