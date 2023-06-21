Contrasting DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocGo and U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 2.20 $34.58 million $0.20 46.75 U.S. Physical Therapy $553.14 million 2.68 $32.16 million $2.16 52.52

DocGo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Physical Therapy. DocGo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Physical Therapy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 4.70% 7.05% 5.15% U.S. Physical Therapy 5.40% 10.93% 4.16%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares DocGo and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

DocGo has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DocGo and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 1 0 3.00

DocGo presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.69%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.25%. Given DocGo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats DocGo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

