Contrasting ESR-Logos REIT (OTC:CGIUF) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

ESR-Logos REIT (OTC:CGIUF – Get Rating) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

ESR-Logos REIT pays an annual dividend of C$0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. ESR-Logos REIT pays out 123.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 224.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. ESR-Logos REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of ESR-Logos REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESR-Logos REIT N/A N/A N/A C$0.04 6.29 National Storage Affiliates Trust $801.57 million 3.83 $103.74 million $1.00 34.75

This table compares ESR-Logos REIT and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ESR-Logos REIT. ESR-Logos REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ESR-Logos REIT and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESR-Logos REIT N/A N/A N/A National Storage Affiliates Trust 13.07% 4.93% 1.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ESR-Logos REIT and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESR-Logos REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 3 4 4 0 2.09

ESR-Logos REIT currently has a consensus price target of C$0.35, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $45.55, indicating a potential upside of 31.07%. Given ESR-Logos REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ESR-Logos REIT is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats ESR-Logos REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESR-Logos REIT

ESR-REIT has been listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006. ESR-REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties and as at 31 December 2020 holds interest in a diversified portfolio of 57 properties located across Singapore, with a total gross floor area of approximately 15.1 million square feet and an aggregate property value of S$3.1 billion6. The properties are in the following business sectors: Business Park, High-Specs Industrial, Logistics/Warehouse and General Industrial, and are located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones island-wide.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

