Contrasting Organicell Regenerative Medicine (BPSR) & Its Competitors

Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Rating) is one of 376 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Organicell Regenerative Medicine to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Organicell Regenerative Medicine
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors
|-624.03%
|-60.40%
|-22.95%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Organicell Regenerative Medicine
|N/A
|N/A
|-1.43
|Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors
|$195.66 million
|$4.73 million
|44.93
Institutional and Insider Ownership
26.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Organicell Regenerative Medicine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors
|554
|1751
|4567
|43
|2.59
As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 103.50%. Given Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Organicell Regenerative Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Organicell Regenerative Medicine rivals beat Organicell Regenerative Medicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services. The company was founded by John Goodhew, Albert Mitrani and Maria Ines Mitrani on August 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
